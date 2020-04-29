Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Trading 11.6% Higher

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL)’s stock price rose 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.42, approximately 2,653,221 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,768,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

GOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

The company has a market cap of $661.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $924.27 million for the quarter. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 6.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter valued at $1,682,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 3.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

