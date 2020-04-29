Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on May 14th

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th.
Golar LNG Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 67.3% annually over the last three years. Golar LNG Partners has a payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Golar LNG Partners to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.
NASDAQ:GMLP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.04. 513,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,068. The stock has a market cap of $207.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74. Golar LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $13.00.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMLP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Golar LNG Partners from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.
Golar LNG Partners Company Profile
Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.
