Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on May 14th

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th.

Golar LNG Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 67.3% annually over the last three years. Golar LNG Partners has a payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Golar LNG Partners to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

NASDAQ:GMLP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.04. 513,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,068. The stock has a market cap of $207.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74. Golar LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMLP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Golar LNG Partners from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

