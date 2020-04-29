Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €90.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GXI. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.10 ($68.72) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €74.39 ($86.50).

Shares of Gerresheimer stock traded up €0.20 ($0.23) on Monday, hitting €71.90 ($83.60). 130,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €61.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €66.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.95. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -161.21. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of €50.65 ($58.90) and a 12-month high of €74.80 ($86.98).

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

