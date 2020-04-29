Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) Trading 5.9% Higher

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER)’s stock price traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $7.72, 125,143 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 96,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

