Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.33). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $8.15. 522,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,215,073. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.04. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $19.66.

GT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.02.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

