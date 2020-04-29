Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Goosehead Insurance has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $23.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 million. On average, analysts expect Goosehead Insurance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GSHD traded up $3.50 on Wednesday, hitting $57.49. 317,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,679. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.41. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $29.11 and a 12 month high of $63.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 143.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 20,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 747,024 shares in the company, valued at $32,122,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 27,301 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $1,523,668.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 742,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,432,785.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,451 shares of company stock valued at $19,738,370. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

