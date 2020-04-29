Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of GHM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.78. 53,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,929. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.60. Graham has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The company has a market cap of $117.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.25). Graham had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graham will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Graham news, CEO James R. Lines acquired 12,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $224,526.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,900.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $73,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 21,713 shares of company stock worth $386,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Graham by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 718,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after buying an additional 15,980 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 15.6% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 601,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 81,055 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graham during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

