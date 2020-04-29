Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Price Up 11.2%

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s share price rose 11.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.55, approximately 617,760 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 660,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $170.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $715.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $38,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,669.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 48,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,761,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,188,000 after purchasing an additional 603,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

