Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Shares Up 10.9%

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) shot up 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $9.87, 355,643 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 63% from the average session volume of 218,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GHL shares. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $176.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.84.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 23.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

