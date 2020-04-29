Greggs (LON:GRG) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,500 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its target price decreased by Peel Hunt from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GRG. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.57) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC lowered Greggs to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Greggs from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,000 ($26.31).

Shares of LON GRG traded up GBX 33 ($0.43) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,810 ($23.81). The stock had a trading volume of 472,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,094. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29. Greggs has a 1-year low of GBX 1,276.50 ($16.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,550 ($33.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,677.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,029.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

In other Greggs news, insider Roger Whiteside acquired 11,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,589 ($20.90) per share, for a total transaction of £178,778.39 ($235,172.84).

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

