GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GRIFOLS S A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.
NASDAQ GRFS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.80. 800,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,121. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. GRIFOLS S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73.
About GRIFOLS S A/S
Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.
