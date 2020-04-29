GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GRIFOLS S A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.

NASDAQ GRFS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.80. 800,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,121. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. GRIFOLS S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 21.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 48,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,212,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 79.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 476.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 75,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

