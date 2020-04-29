Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Stock Price Up 12.7%

Shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) rose 12.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.60, approximately 1,265,767 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 822,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $131.07 million, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $116.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.05 million. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 6.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUPV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Grupo Supervielle by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 44,751 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth $524,000. 12.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

