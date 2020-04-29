GXChain 1-Day Volume Tops $10.96 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 28th. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00005592 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, QBTC, OTCBTC and Gate.io. GXChain has a total market cap of $28.38 million and approximately $10.96 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00035522 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011409 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en . The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io . GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BigONE, QBTC, Bit-Z, DragonEX, Huobi, OTCBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.