H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) shot up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.12 and last traded at $15.81, 3,379,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 3,677,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRB. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Standpoint Research raised H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on H & R Block from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get H & R Block alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $519.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 416.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H & R Block Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in H & R Block by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 123,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in H & R Block by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in H & R Block by 5.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in H & R Block by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in H & R Block by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 42,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H & R Block Company Profile (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.