Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Short Interest Up 24.5% in April

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,700 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the March 31st total of 411,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.25.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total value of $91,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at $679,253.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,707 over the last 90 days. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THG traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $100.70. The company had a trading volume of 260,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,777. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.86. Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $144.71.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.