Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Posts Earnings Results

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Harmonic updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.18–0.09 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $(0.18)-(0.09) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.09. 694,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Harmonic alerts:

In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 52,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $370,803.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 977,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,154.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

HLIT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.