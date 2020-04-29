Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Stock Price Up 18%

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) was up 18% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.63 and last traded at $13.60, approximately 1,777,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,268,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

A number of brokerages have commented on HA. BidaskClub cut Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Hawaiian had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $708.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,558,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,639,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,689,000 after buying an additional 16,363 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Hawaiian by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,079,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,621,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 11,185 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

