HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 4,010,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 449,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Specialists LLC grew its stake in HC2 by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 987,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 42,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HC2 by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HC2 by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 149,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 45,755 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in HC2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in HC2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCHC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.56. 258,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,546. HC2 has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $4.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $124.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.41). HC2 had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HC2 will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of HC2 from $12.50 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

