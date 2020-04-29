Hedeker Wealth LLC Acquires 233 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 2.4% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Danaher by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Danaher by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,066,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,339. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $170.64. The firm has a market cap of $115.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at $39,981,847.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

