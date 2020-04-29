Hedeker Wealth LLC Acquires 863 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,478,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,272,782,000 after purchasing an additional 365,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,168,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,428,530,000 after purchasing an additional 43,640 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,099,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,093,082,000 after purchasing an additional 770,357 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,687,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,048,462,000 after purchasing an additional 328,889 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,159,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $666,663,000 after purchasing an additional 563,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

NYSE:APH traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.34. 1,535,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,409. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.76. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

