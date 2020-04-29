Hedeker Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 2.0% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

VMBS stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,931. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.44. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

