Hedeker Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $538,868,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,372,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337,121 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098,492 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 136,991.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,003,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,203 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Schlumberger by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,730,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $793,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892,503 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,040 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.23.

SLB stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 18,224,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,442,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.43. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.07.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.