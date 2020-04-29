Hedeker Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,849 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $778,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,509 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Oracle by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $876,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $113,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

ORCL traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $53.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,348,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,010,108. The stock has a market cap of $167.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average is $53.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.