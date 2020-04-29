Hedeker Wealth LLC Buys 135 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,354,501,000 after buying an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,020,545,000 after purchasing an additional 70,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $553,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,112,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $487,611,000 after acquiring an additional 51,632 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,631,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (up previously from $395.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $384.50. 919,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,686. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.57. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.