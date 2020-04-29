Hedeker Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Network bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 997.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 520.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,883,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,505. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.46. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $63.92 and a 1-year high of $70.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

