Hedeker Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 24.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,971,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629,011 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,691,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at $70,855,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Nielsen by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,613,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,662,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,635 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Nielsen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Nielsen stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.60. 5,974,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,332,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a positive return on equity of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

In other news, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $3,570,000.00. Also, CEO David W. Kenny purchased 55,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.08 per share, with a total value of $1,001,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 655,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,856,719.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

