Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hedeker Wealth LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 36,926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $71.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.69. The company had a trading volume of 12,709,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,818,005. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

