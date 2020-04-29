Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lowered its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of VF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VF alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VFC. Raymond James assumed coverage on VF in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on VF from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.59.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VFC traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.50. 2,716,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,416. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.27. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.