Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,211 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 3,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 2,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $152.47 per share, with a total value of $304,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 201,952 shares in the company, valued at $30,791,621.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.47.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $2.30 on Tuesday, reaching $186.88. 1,896,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,563. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $227.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $98.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.14.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

