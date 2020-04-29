Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $240,000 Stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,833 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,587 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 25,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,847,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,570,274. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Devon Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $33.22.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

