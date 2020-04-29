Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Prologis comprises approximately 2.3% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 71.3% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $299,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Prologis by 16.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,536,000 after buying an additional 73,195 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Prologis by 169.9% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 15,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.8% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE PLD traded down $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,082,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,819,089. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $99.79. The company has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.97 and its 200-day moving average is $88.05.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The business had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $603,170.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.