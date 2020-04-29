Hedeker Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,948 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,298 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.08. The company had a trading volume of 15,955,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,452,355. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $169.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

