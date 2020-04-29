Hedeker Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Hedeker Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Allergan by 0.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 75,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,747,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Allergan by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 169,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,527,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Allergan by 1.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Allergan by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,128,000 after buying an additional 1,696,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Allergan in the third quarter worth about $219,436,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AGN traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.35. 4,612,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,795,715. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $114.27 and a 52 week high of $202.21.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 17.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.26.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

