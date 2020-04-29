Hedeker Wealth LLC Purchases 48,215 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,215 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in General Electric by 101.5% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 27.1% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 18,181 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in General Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 200,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in General Electric by 10.1% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 46,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 37.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 17,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,390,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,085,744. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

