Hedeker Wealth LLC Purchases 6,245 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,761 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

CVS stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.24. 7,343,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,340,405. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

