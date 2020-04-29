Hedeker Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,478.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 31,298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,161. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.42. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.21 and a 52 week high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

