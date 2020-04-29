Hedeker Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 136.1% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $29,325,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,598,000 after acquiring an additional 103,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.1% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $109,203.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,543.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,778,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WM shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.62.

NYSE WM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,446,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,756. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.45 and a 200 day moving average of $111.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

