Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 2,845 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Hedeker Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. CMS Energy accounts for approximately 3.0% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CMS Energy by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

CMS Energy stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.21. 2,738,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $69.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,651.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

