Hedeker Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Hedeker Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,826 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $2,680,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $11,882,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 9.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 4.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Ecolab by 22.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ecolab from $216.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.50.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $1,917,324.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,766,596.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ECL traded up $10.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.58. 2,385,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,355. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $211.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

