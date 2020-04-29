Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Announces Earnings Results

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $171.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.60 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 15.82%.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $479.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.54. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $40.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.17%.

In other news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.87 per share, for a total transaction of $75,132.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,909 shares of company stock worth $103,380. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSII. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barrington Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

