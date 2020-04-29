Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) were up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.69, approximately 5,198,391 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 2,567,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HLX shares. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 2.23%. Helix Energy Solutions Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Owen E. Kratz bought 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $375,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 905.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

