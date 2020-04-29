Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Henry Schein from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered Henry Schein from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Henry Schein from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Henry Schein from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.09.

HSIC traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.27. 1,284,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,245. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average of $63.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Henry Schein by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $14,762,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 2,905.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

