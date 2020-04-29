Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Short Interest Update

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 664,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Herman Miller stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,088. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Herman Miller has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $49.87.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $665.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.45 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Herman Miller in the fourth quarter valued at $40,307,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,569,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,035,000 after buying an additional 669,536 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 972,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,491,000 after buying an additional 340,839 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Herman Miller in the fourth quarter valued at $12,764,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Herman Miller in the fourth quarter valued at $12,647,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLHR. BidaskClub raised shares of Herman Miller from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.