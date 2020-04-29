Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $10,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 31.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 55.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 18.8% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 30.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 867,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,891,000 after purchasing an additional 201,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $134.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,231. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.82. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $234,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,165,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,511 shares of company stock worth $1,938,511 over the last three months. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.26.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

