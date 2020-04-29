Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on May 14th

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.431 per share on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This is a boost from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Hess Midstream Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 43.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Hess Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 112.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Hess Midstream Partners to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.6%.

Shares of NYSE:HESM traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $17.88. 242,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,949. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $919.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 2.05. Hess Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $25.66.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 8.81%. Equities analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. J. Letwin acquired 10,000 shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $69,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $109,914.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess acquired 25,000 shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $489,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Hess Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to an “e+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

