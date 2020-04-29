Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Shares Up 8.5%

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) shares shot up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $31.08, 1,474,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,424,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HXL. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hexcel from $68.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Hexcel from $80.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.59.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.29 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,285 shares in the company, valued at $14,733,428.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Hexcel by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 431.3% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

