Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on May 14th

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

Holly Energy Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Holly Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 167.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 148.6%.

Shares of NYSE:HEP traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.50. 705,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,984. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $131.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.44 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 40.42%. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, VP Kenneth Norwood purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $25,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,012.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

