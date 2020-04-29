Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives $15.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,003,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,557 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,375,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,971,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,884,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 366.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 800,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 629,254 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 901,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,449. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.83. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $14.86.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.66 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 6.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

