Huobi Token Hits Market Capitalization of $908.03 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $908.03 million and $126.27 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for approximately $4.08 or 0.00052223 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io, DDEX and LBank.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $341.89 or 0.04378239 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00063140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00037151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012875 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009872 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,668,093 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox, Gate.io, Huobi and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

