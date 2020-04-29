Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on ICLK. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.13.
Shares of NASDAQ ICLK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 135,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,608. The company has a market capitalization of $250.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.57. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74.
About Iclick Interactive Asia Group
iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.
